Lockheed Martin’s GPS III satellite joins US constellation

Lockheed Martin’s GPS III satellite has been integrated into the US GPS constellation under the command of US Space Force’s Space Operations Command.

GPS III, also known as ‘Magellan’, is now being operated out of Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado. It had been launched aboard a United Launch Delta IV Medium+ vehicle in August 2019 from Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Florida.

The new satellite has eight times more reliable anti-jamming software and provides improved accuracy and timing compared to its predecessor. It also includes full capability of the Military Code signal to support warfighters.