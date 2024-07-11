To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin to work with DARPA on AI effort

11th July 2024 - 08:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Lockheed Martin will use digital twin technology as part of the contract. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

During the 18-month period of the contract, Lockheed Martin will apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to create surrogate models of aircraft, sensors, electronic warfare and weapons within dynamic and operationally representative environments.

Lockheed Martin will develop AI tools for dynamic, airborne missions as part of the Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency’s (DARPA’s) AI Reinforcements (AIR) programme which aims to provide advanced modelling and simulation approaches and dominant AI agents for live, multi-ship, beyond visual range missions.

The work will be performed under a US$4.6 million contract with DARPA with AIR designed to inform and improve the government-provided baseline models’ speed and predictive performance to better match how the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) systems perform in the real world.

Gaylia Campbell, vice-president of engineering and technology for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said one benefit expected to come from the effort was the demonstration of the potential to achieve cost savings and provide faster decision-making.

Campbell also noted the importance of Arise which is a family of integrated toolkits used to build a system-level weapon simulation or digital twin tool.

“The DARPA AIR programme will use state-of-the-art scientific ML technology and Lockheed Martin’s Arise infrastructure to deliver unprecedented amounts of data that service members can use to make faster and more informed decisions,” Campbell said.

“This will provide significant cost-savings opportunities for the DoD and serve as a foundation for future AI defence solutions.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

