Lockheed Martin to work with DARPA on AI effort
Lockheed Martin will develop AI tools for dynamic, airborne missions as part of the Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency’s (DARPA’s) AI Reinforcements (AIR) programme which aims to provide advanced modelling and simulation approaches and dominant AI agents for live, multi-ship, beyond visual range missions.
The work will be performed under a US$4.6 million contract with DARPA with AIR designed to inform and improve the government-provided baseline models’ speed and predictive performance to better match how the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) systems perform in the real world.
Gaylia Campbell, vice-president of engineering and technology for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said one benefit expected to come from the effort was the demonstration of the potential to achieve cost savings and provide faster decision-making.
Campbell also noted the importance of Arise which is a family of integrated toolkits used to build a system-level weapon simulation or digital twin tool.
“The DARPA AIR programme will use state-of-the-art scientific ML technology and Lockheed Martin’s Arise infrastructure to deliver unprecedented amounts of data that service members can use to make faster and more informed decisions,” Campbell said.
“This will provide significant cost-savings opportunities for the DoD and serve as a foundation for future AI defence solutions.”
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps
The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.
-
US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
-
Thales selected for Syracuse satellite communications terminals for French vehicles
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, was launched last year, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces. Thales has now been selected to provide terminals for vehicles.
-
The New Battlefield: Space Defence, Emerging Threats, and Strategic Opportunities (Studio)
The growing importance of space in modern warfare, advancements in satellite technology, and increasing threats from rivals like China and Russia were among the topics of a Eurosatory 2024 panel on military space operations.
-
BAE Systems to provide radios for South Korean aircraft
AN/ARC-232A is a Starfire radio that provides VHF/UHF communications to airborne platforms and the transceiver is software-programmable, allowing for multiple waveform support as well as optional national electronic counter counter-measure (ECCM) capability.
-
US Space Force focuses acquisition efforts on capabilities for contested scenarios
The service plans to invest nearly US$23 billion in procurement and RDT&E efforts over FY2025.