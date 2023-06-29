Lockheed Martin to build prototype system for US Army situational awareness programme
The US Army has selected Lockheed Martin for the second phase of the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB) programme.
The company will build a prototype TLS-EAB system at its facility in Syracuse, New York.
TLS-EAB will provide long-range situational awareness via detection, identification, location, exploitation and disruption of adversary signals of interest.
Deon Viergutz, VP of spectrum convergence at Lockheed Martin, said: 'Moving into this next phase, we are going to continue to embrace soldier touchpoints to drive the design while leveraging a proven DevSecOps pipeline and an open architecture that will enable a highly interoperable, configurable 21st century security solution that can be easily tailored for specific mission requirements.'
TLS-EAB is an element of the TLS family of systems developed to support cross-platform collaboration on SIGINT, EW and cyber support operations for Joint All Domain Operations (JADO)-enabled forces.
Lockheed Martin is under contract on two related programmes, TLS-Brigade Combat Team and the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large (MFEW-AL) effort.
