German SIGINT effort progresses as Pegasus project fleet expands

30th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Bombardier will receive two more jets as part of the German Pegasus surveillance aircraft project. (Photo: Bombardier)

Germany's Pegasus project, aimed at tackling a SIGINT capability gap, is progressing with the arrival of the fourth Global 6000 to Bombardier's US facility.

The Pegasus project, headed by Hensoldt, celebrated a recent milestone as the latest Global 6000 aircraft arrived for modification at Bombardier’s facility in Kansas, USA.

Bombardier Defense will perform major structural modifications to accommodate the Kalætron Integral SIGINT system developed by Hensoldt. Kalætron system collects and analyses military signals from radar and radio systems.

Following Bombardier’s preparatory work, the system will be integrated at Lufthansa Technik’s special mission aircraft competence centre in Germany.

Bombardier has previously delivered three Global 6000 jets to Lufthansa Technik since the aircraft was selected for the programme in 2020. The first Pegasus is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

The Pegasus (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) project aims to fulfil a SIGINT capability which has been missing in the German Armed Forces since the retirement of five Breguet BR1150 Atlantic aircraft in June 2010.

Until 2019, Germany had intended to introduce four SIGINT-configured MQ-4C Tritons to fulfil this capability but decided in favour of procuring crewed aircraft instead, in part due to concerns over airspace use.

