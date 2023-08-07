Lockheed Martin opens new facility for small satellite manufacture
The company plans to move the manufacture of Transport Layer satellites for the US Space Development Agency (SDA) into the new facility. The company is currently manufacturing 10 Tranche 0 satellites at another facility but the 42 Tranche 1 units will be built at the new factory along with other small satellites and Cubesats.
SDA’s Transport Layer will provide military users with low-latency communication links through a resilient network of integrated capabilities from low-Earth orbit. Tranche 1 satellites are expected to begin launching in 2024.
The 20,000-square-foot low bay clean room, located on the company’s Waterton campus, in Littleton, Colorado, will feature six scalable parallel assembly lines and is configurable to host different classifications of missions concurrently.
Related Articles
Lockheed Martin multirole satellite passes testing milestone
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM plans to boost investment in cyber and space capabilities
Paris Air Show: Hanwha Phasor gears up to launch new multi-orbit SATCOM solution
The facility hosts dedicated testing capabilities, including thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers, scaled to efficiently build and test satellites ranging in size from CubeSats to smallsats. The tailored fit is designed to reduce waste and optimises energy and space, supporting the delivery of 180 satellites or more per year.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
RTX demonstrates AI-enabled communications systems for battlefield networking at Northern Edge 2023
RTX showcased advanced AI-enabled communications systems during Northern Edge 2023 exercise, connecting coalition partners and enabling rapid data distribution for enhanced joint force capabilities on the battlefield.
-
SitaWare C2 software chosen for German Navy
The German defence procurement office (BAAINBw) has signed a contract with Danish C2 software company Systematic for new C4ISR solutions for the German Navy.
-
Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launches Singapore's DS-SAR radar satellite
The DS-SAR radar satellite, developed and produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was successfully launched into space on a PSLV-C56 rocket from the launch site SDSC SHAR Sriharikota, India.
-
Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project
The Australian Defence Force has chosen Systematic's SitaWare software for the C2 functions of the Land 200 Phase 3 project, enhancing situational awareness and battlefield management.
-
BAE Systems awarded contract from USN for next-generation interrogator
BAE Systems has secured a $15 million contract from the USN to deliver its advanced digital interrogator for maritime vessels, enhancing situational awareness and reducing friendly fire incidents.