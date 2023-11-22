Lockheed Martin joins radar research consortium ahead of Finland’s F-35 procurement

A research consortium led by Lockheed Martin and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland will aim to develop signals intelligence technologies over a three-year period for the defence industry.

According to VTT, a state-owned company which has developed satellite signal technology for the European Space Agency, the agreement to establish the consortium has been connected to Finland’s procurement of the F-35 fighter jets.

The cooperation project will develop methods and technologies for radar and communication signal detection and classification for modern battlefields. The announcement has come during ongoing discussions between Lockheed Martin and VTT over another framework agreement for a second project focusing on millimetre-wave passive imaging radiometer development.

Sauli Eloranta, director of safe and connected society research area at VTT, remarked: ‘The purpose of the project is to combine the expertise and technological strengths of different parties, creating highly developed solutions and advanced new expertise that can be applied to the needs of the international defence industry, and to the products of next-generation electronic reconnaissance.’

Along with VTT and Lockheed, the frame agreement for indirect industrial cooperation will bring together a consortium consisting of defence and technology companies including Patria, Harp Technologies, an unnamed Finnish space and defence SME, Aalto University and the University of Tampere.

Eloranta noted that the cooperation marked a ‘significant step’ Finland, adding that the cooperation would offer the company an opportunity to increase cooperation with other defence industry actors.