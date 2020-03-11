Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Japan wins order for Philippine air surveillance radars

11th March 2020 - 23:11 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Japanese firm Mitsubishi Electric was issued a notice of award by the Philippines on 4 March to supply four radars to complete air surveillance coverage of the country and its surrounding EEZ.

According to Philippine media, a government-to-government contract will be signed within the next two months. Mitsubishi Electric will ...

