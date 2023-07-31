Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launches Singapore's DS-SAR radar satellite

Tests have begun on an IAI DS-SAR satellite built for Singapore's military and commercial use which was launched and entered orbit on 30 July and transmitted the first data to the ground station. It will be handed over to its Singaporean customers at the end of testing.

The DS-SAR satellite builds on IAI’s experience in developing observation satellites such as OptSat and TecSAR, which have been developed in new generations for 35 years. The synthetic aperture radar sensor payload is designed to enable the collection of a wide range of data, in terms of both coverage and resolution, day and night, and under all weather conditions.

The satellite will be used for maritime surveillance with the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Agency and provide commercial services through ST Electronics alongside TELEOS 1 Earth observation.

