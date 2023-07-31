Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launches Singapore's DS-SAR radar satellite
Tests have begun on an IAI DS-SAR satellite built for Singapore's military and commercial use which was launched and entered orbit on 30 July and transmitted the first data to the ground station. It will be handed over to its Singaporean customers at the end of testing.
The DS-SAR satellite builds on IAI’s experience in developing observation satellites such as OptSat and TecSAR, which have been developed in new generations for 35 years. The synthetic aperture radar sensor payload is designed to enable the collection of a wide range of data, in terms of both coverage and resolution, day and night, and under all weather conditions.
The satellite will be used for maritime surveillance with the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Agency and provide commercial services through ST Electronics alongside TELEOS 1 Earth observation.
Related Articles
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project
The Australian Defence Force has chosen Systematic's SitaWare software for the C2 functions of the Land 200 Phase 3 project, enhancing situational awareness and battlefield management.
-
BAE Systems awarded contract from USN for next-generation interrogator
BAE Systems has secured a $15 million contract from the USN to deliver its advanced digital interrogator for maritime vessels, enhancing situational awareness and reducing friendly fire incidents.
-
Aselsan to exhibit YILDIRIM-100 DIRCM for helicopters at IDEF 2023
Aselsan has unveiled a new Directional Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) system, the YILDIRIM-100.
-
EOS to provide AS-65 gimbal for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system
EOS Defense Systems USA's AS-65 gimbal has been selected for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system, empowering Ukraine's ground forces to counter hostile drones and ground threats using precision rockets.
-
BAE Systems Australia secures deal to maintain RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail aircraft fleet
BAE Systems Australia has secured a two-year contract extension to sustain the electronic warfare systems of the RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.
-
Collins Aerospace completes MS-110 reconnaissance system flight testing and prepares for deliveries
Collins Aerospace has completed successful flight testing of the MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance System, paving the way for its deployment and delivery to international operators.