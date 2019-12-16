DB - Digital Battlespace
Indra receives F110 radar component contract
Indra has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to supply the main components of the AESA S-band anti-air radar antenna for the Spanish Navy’s F110 frigates, the company announced on 12 December.
The €150 million, seven-year contract falls within the framework of Lockheed Martin’s S-band radar contract and covers the supply of critical elements to support the digital transmission and reception of each of the radar elements.
The S-band anti-air warfare radar is a key sensor for the frigates. The fully digitised system is composed of hundreds of small independent blocks or tiles. Its flat facets laid out around the mast minimise the ship's radar profile. The system has a multitasking capability, enabling it to operate as a long-range radar and integrate missile control, as well as setting tracking on multiple targets.
