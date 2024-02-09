To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian military drafts wish list for space technologies to counter Chinese developments

9th February 2024 - 17:20 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

India and France have agreed to share their space startup ecosystems, while an MoU between New Space India and Arianespace was last year signed for satellite launches. (Photo: ArianeSpace)

India has ambitious plans to develop its ISR capabilities in space but has a fight on its hands if it wants to keep in touch with competing nations.

The Indian military has been sharpening its focus on coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing and secure structures for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as it attempts to counter Chinese efforts to up its space capabilities.

Calling for “a multi-sensor ISR constellation”, Indian chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan said at the DefSat Conference and Expo, held in New Delhi this week, that the military had allocated US$3 billion to address the development of an autonomous defence space ecosystem.

“We need an integrated approach with the civil space sector as our partner,” Chauhan remarked, pointing to collaboration between the India

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us