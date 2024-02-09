Indian military drafts wish list for space technologies to counter Chinese developments

The Indian military has been sharpening its focus on coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing and secure structures for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as it attempts to counter Chinese efforts to up its space capabilities.

Calling for “a multi-sensor ISR constellation”, Indian chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan said at the DefSat Conference and Expo, held in New Delhi this week, that the military had allocated US$3 billion to address the development of an autonomous defence space ecosystem.

“We need an integrated approach with the civil space sector as our partner,” Chauhan remarked, pointing to collaboration between the India