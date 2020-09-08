Digital Battlespace
Indian and Vietnamese ships to include Israeli-made surveillance system
Controp is to supply surveillance and observation equipment for new ships being built in India and Vietnam for the Vietnamese Border Guard.
The contracts are for the supply of the iSea-25HD system - a lightweight, high-performance EO/IR payload for maritime surveillance and observation missions, suitable for use on medium-size boats ...
