iGov to modify M1145 HMMWVs
iGov will modify M1145 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) for the US Air Force under a $52.5 million order announced on 16 August.
Under the Tactical Air Control Party Mobile Communications System (TACP-MCS) contract, the HMMWVs will be modified to provide tactical air control users with embedded software and systems for critical voice, data, and video communications. This will allow joint terminal attack controllers to control close air support (CAS) aircraft from the safety of an armoured vehicle while coordinating and conducting joint CAS missions.
The M1145 is a variant of the M1113 Expanded Capacity Vehicle, built for forward air control operations.
The number of vehicles to be modified has not been disclosed. Work is expected to be complete by January 2021.
Chuck Reiche, vice president of business development, iGov, said: ‘The Air Force Battle Management Directorate made it pretty clear that they desired a mature solution. We reviewed and worked with several large OEMs to ensure our ability to leverage the right products to meet the government's technical and business requirements.
‘Our partnership with Harris Communication Systems was a critical element, as their radio and intercom products were absolutely the right components.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Australia looks to Thales for next-generation naval comms
Thales has supported the Australian Navy with the MTWAN network for the past 12 years.
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
How an IT giant is powering the digital transformation of global military organisations (Studio)
While rapidly evolving technological trends promise to transform military operations, close collaboration with a trusted partner remains essential.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.