iGov to modify M1145 HMMWVs

iGov will modify M1145 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) for the US Air Force under a $52.5 million order announced on 16 August.

Under the Tactical Air Control Party Mobile Communications System (TACP-MCS) contract, the HMMWVs will be modified to provide tactical air control users with embedded software and systems for critical voice, data, and video communications. This will allow joint terminal attack controllers to control close air support (CAS) aircraft from the safety of an armoured vehicle while coordinating and conducting joint CAS missions.

The M1145 is a variant of the M1113 Expanded Capacity Vehicle, built for forward air control operations.

The number of vehicles to be modified has not been disclosed. Work is expected to be complete by January 2021.

Chuck Reiche, vice president of business development, iGov, said: ‘The Air Force Battle Management Directorate made it pretty clear that they desired a mature solution. We reviewed and worked with several large OEMs to ensure our ability to leverage the right products to meet the government's technical and business requirements.

‘Our partnership with Harris Communication Systems was a critical element, as their radio and intercom products were absolutely the right components.’