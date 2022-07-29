To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IAI unveils STAR-X 3D radar for Offshore Patrol Vessels

29th July 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rendering of the STAR-X 3D radar. (Image: IAI)

A new AESA radar from Israel Aerospace Industries is designed to equip offshore patrol vessels.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled the new STAR-X 3D AESA radar designed with offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) in mind.

STAR-X 3D is billed as a fully digital, high-performance AESA radar, leveraging technology from other radar systems developed by IAI Elta.

The company said the radar could perform simultaneous air and surface surveillance, focusing on missions in and beyond Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

The STAR-X system has reduced dimensions and lower weight and power requirements than other systems, which IAI says provides a ‘very cost-effective solution for naval radar technology.’

IAI added that the STAR-X delivers low life cycle costs and the ability to implement upgrades through software updates, featuring a modular construction and a software-driven architecture.

