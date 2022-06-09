To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IAI unveils improved passive gunfire detection system

9th June 2022 - 10:14 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Merging EO technology and acoustic sensors can provide the location of the target with 5% accuracy.

The new fire detection system can provide more accurate identification and location due to added acoustic sensors. It can be installed on land vehicles or operated stationary.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) launched its OTHELLO-P integrated EO and passive acoustic sensor on 9 June.

The device perceives flashes, blasts and shockwaves generated by small arms, snipers, machine guns, RPGs or other subsonic munitions to detect the source of firing. IAI said the sensor can instantaneously geolocate the threat.

Addressing journalists during an online briefing on 8 June, IAI-ELTA director of marketing for land systems, Asher Abish, claimed that OTHELLO-P can provide unparalleled situational awareness and enhance protection for infantry.

However, it needs additional components to operate as a complete sensor suite for an active protection system.

‘[In Ukraine]

