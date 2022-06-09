IAI unveils improved passive gunfire detection system
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) launched its OTHELLO-P integrated EO and passive acoustic sensor on 9 June.
The device perceives flashes, blasts and shockwaves generated by small arms, snipers, machine guns, RPGs or other subsonic munitions to detect the source of firing. IAI said the sensor can instantaneously geolocate the threat.
Addressing journalists during an online briefing on 8 June, IAI-ELTA director of marketing for land systems, Asher Abish, claimed that OTHELLO-P can provide unparalleled situational awareness and enhance protection for infantry.
However, it needs additional components to operate as a complete sensor suite for an active protection system.
‘[In Ukraine]
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Alpha UASs feature robust GNSS-denied navigation capability
UAV Navigation provides military-grade VECTOR-600 autopilot for Alpha 800 and Alpha 900.
-
Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of Blighter C-UAS radars
First deliveries of the A422 C-UAS radar for Ukraine will take place this month.
-
US has bitten off more than it can chew with M-Code, say experts
US military satellites now can broadcast encrypted M-Code, so why do troops lack the receivers to use it?
-
BAE Systems broadens compatibility of anti-jam GPS receiver
By blending trusted inertial navigation system data from Trimble receivers with its DIGAR system, BAE Systems claims to have improved airborne anti-jamming protection ‘by a million-fold’.
-
USMC issues support contract for C4I systems
C4 Planning Solutions could provide C4I support for Marine Air-Ground Task Force elements until 2032 if all options are exercised under its latest contract.
-
Bittium Tough SDR radios - unique features summarized (Sponsored)
Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular and Handheld radios are unique in their performance in leading the mobile troops and forming the situation awareness on the battlefield.