IAI unveils improved passive gunfire detection system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) launched its OTHELLO-P integrated EO and passive acoustic sensor on 9 June.

The device perceives flashes, blasts and shockwaves generated by small arms, snipers, machine guns, RPGs or other subsonic munitions to detect the source of firing. IAI said the sensor can instantaneously geolocate the threat.

Addressing journalists during an online briefing on 8 June, IAI-ELTA director of marketing for land systems, Asher Abish, claimed that OTHELLO-P can provide unparalleled situational awareness and enhance protection for infantry.

However, it needs additional components to operate as a complete sensor suite for an active protection system.

