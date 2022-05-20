NATO member state orders force protection equipment from Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall on 20 May announced ‘major orders’ from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment components.
Unspecified equipment worth a total of almost €250 million ($265 million) will be provided.
‘Delivery of the components is expected to start in 2023 and be complete by 2025,’ Rheinmetall announced in a statement.
Force protection technologies from Rheinmetall range from individual passive ballistic solutions such as hard ballistic inserts for protective vests to the StrikeShield hard-kill standoff active protection system for MBTs and other armoured fighting vehicles.
According to information on the Rheinmetall website, the modular StrikeShield ‘is a hybrid solution that combines active and passive protection in a modular design that can be adapted to most vehicle platforms’.
