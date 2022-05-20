To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO member state orders force protection equipment from Rheinmetall

20th May 2022 - 12:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The StrikeShield active protection system on a Leopard MBT. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall has received ‘major orders’ worth about €250 million from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment.

Rheinmetall on 20 May announced ‘major orders’ from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment components.

Unspecified equipment worth a total of almost €250 million ($265 million) will be provided.

‘Delivery of the components is expected to start in 2023 and be complete by 2025,’ Rheinmetall announced in a statement.

Force protection technologies from Rheinmetall range from individual passive ballistic solutions such as hard ballistic inserts for protective vests to the StrikeShield hard-kill standoff active protection system for MBTs and other armoured fighting vehicles.

According to information on the Rheinmetall website, the modular StrikeShield ‘is a hybrid solution that combines active and passive protection in a modular design that can be adapted to most vehicle platforms’.

