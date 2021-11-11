IAI unveils multi-domain Scorpius EW system family

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on 11 November unveiled its new Scorpius family of AESA EW systems, which it says are the first in the world capable of simultaneously tracking multiple threats across frequencies and in different directions.

By leveraging AESA multi-beam technology, IAI says Scorpius can scan its surroundings for targets and deploy narrow-focused beams to interfere with threats across the electromagnetic spectrum at the same time.

IAI Intelligence, Communications and EW Division director of marketing Gideon Fostick told reporters during a press briefing that IAI had already sold several products from the Scorpius family to three unnamed countries, all of which will receive deliveries …