IAI unveils multi-domain Scorpius EW system family

US Army awards support contract for SMART-T
Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide continued support to Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal systems.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on 11 November unveiled its new Scorpius family of AESA EW systems, which it says are the first in the world capable of simultaneously tracking multiple threats across frequencies and in different directions.
By leveraging AESA multi-beam technology, IAI says Scorpius can scan its surroundings for targets and deploy narrow-focused beams to interfere with threats across the electromagnetic spectrum at the same time.
IAI Intelligence, Communications and EW Division director of marketing Gideon Fostick told reporters during a press briefing that IAI had already sold several products from the Scorpius family to three unnamed countries, all of which will receive deliveries …
Tactical real-time integration via 5G of multi-spectral sensor data from multiple sources may define the future of battlefield communications.
The recently released DISA Strategy for FY2022-2024 lays out a new mission to achieve a more robust and responsive cyber force within the DoD.
German Navy completes four-year programme to add airborne ISR capability to corvettes.
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.
A new project between a4ESSOR and OCCAR will increase interoperability between European armed forces.