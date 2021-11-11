To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

IAI unveils multi-domain Scorpius EW system family

11th November 2021 - 13:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Illustration of the naval Scorpius N EW system. (Photo: IAI)

The new Scorpius family of systems comes in land, air, naval and training variants.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on 11 November unveiled its new Scorpius family of AESA EW systems, which it says are the first in the world capable of simultaneously tracking multiple threats across frequencies and in different directions.

By leveraging AESA multi-beam technology, IAI says Scorpius can scan its surroundings for targets and deploy narrow-focused beams to interfere with threats across the electromagnetic spectrum at the same time.

IAI Intelligence, Communications and EW Division director of marketing Gideon Fostick told reporters during a press briefing that IAI had already sold several products from the Scorpius family to three unnamed countries, all of which will receive deliveries …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users