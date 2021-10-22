To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Turkish F-16s and USVs, plus AESA technology (podcast)

22nd October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Reports suggest Turkey is looking to secure a deal with the US for F-16 aircraft (Photo: US Army)

Welcome to Episode 42 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

Share to

Linkedin

More from The Weekly Defence Podcast

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users