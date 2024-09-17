How to build navigational resilience for your military in a hackable world

QinetiQ, a UK-based defence and technology company, recently announced plans to expand its current facility for testing the position, navigation and timing (PNT) resilience of British defence assets. The company will build a new £20 million (US$26 million) facility at the Boscombe Down military base, which will be large enough and sophisticated enough to test the resilience of some of the UK’s largest defence assets, including Protector drones, Chinook helicopters and even the F-35 fighter jet.

But how crucial is PNT resilience in the 21st century? Why is it worth spending so much money to test a single