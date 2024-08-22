QinetiQ to build silent hangar for UK to test GPS jamming resilience

One of the largest testing facilities for GPS jamming in Europe will be built at the UK MoD's site at Boscombe Down, Wiltshire.

The facility will include an anti-jamming environment for GPS and other satellite navigation systems. The hope is that testing there will allow the development of defence assets that can resist harsh electromagnetic conditions on operations, and continue to operate in the presence of localised navigational jammers.

While essentially focused on military systems (and capacious enough to test some of the UK’s larger aircraft, including Protector drones, Chinook helicopters and even the F-35 fighter jet), it is hoped the