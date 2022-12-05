To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)

5th December 2022 - 21:15 GMT | by Studio

In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.

Innovation is a crucial topic in national security circles. For organisations to seize the advantage, it is vital to approach innovation not simply as a technological phenomenon but as a cultural and organisational priority.

Part of the challenge is interpreting current advances and determining the future impact they will have in terms of both technology and organisational culture.

August Cole is an author and futurist who explores the future of conflict through FICINT – fictional intelligence storytelling. His work focuses on the evolution of warfare and the role that robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the not-too-distant future.

Coles discusses with Dr. Keith Dear – who is Managing Director, Centre for Cognitive and Advanced Technologies at Fujitsu UK – what lessons found in FICINT can be applied to today's technology landscape.

The conversation was recorded as part of a Shephard Studio project sponsored by Fujitsu Defence and National Security.

To learn more about the themes discussed, head over to www.digitalreadiness.tech

