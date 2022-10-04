Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers to receive retrofitted data transfer units, video recorders
Mercury Mission Systems is providing data transfer units and high-definition (HD) video recorders for installation aboard F/A-18C/D Hornet and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet multirole fighters, as well as EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.
The California-based company will provide 68 of its 1553 Data Transfer Units for retrofit on F/A-18C/Ds and 36 for EA-18Gs.
Additionally, a total of 144 HD video recorders will be installed on Hornets and Super Hornets.
Work on the $35.71 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command is expected to finish in July 2024.
Mercury Mission Systems was awarded the deal under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III programme called Automatic Real-Time, Reconfigurable Interface Generalization Hardware Multiprotocol Data Recorder.
