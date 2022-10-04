To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers to receive retrofitted data transfer units, video recorders

4th October 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USN Super Hornets in formation. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

F/A-18C/D/E/F fighters and EA-18G aircraft will gain retrofitted avionics under new contract from US Navy.

Mercury Mission Systems is providing data transfer units and high-definition (HD) video recorders for installation aboard F/A-18C/D Hornet and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet multirole fighters, as well as EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.

The California-based company will provide 68 of its 1553 Data Transfer Units for retrofit on F/A-18C/Ds and 36 for EA-18Gs.

Additionally, a total of 144 HD video recorders will be installed on Hornets and Super Hornets.

Work on the $35.71 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command is expected to finish in July 2024.

Mercury Mission Systems was awarded the deal under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III programme called Automatic Real-Time, Reconfigurable Interface Generalization Hardware Multiprotocol Data Recorder.

