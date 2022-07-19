Mercury mPOD electronic attack training system enters new test phase
Mercury Systems announced on 14 July that its mPOD reprogrammable electronic attack (EA) training system, designed to train aircrews using near-peer jamming capabilities, is undergoing final flight testing.
'Alternative electronic attack training solutions are difficult to obtain and update,' claimed Mark Bruington, VP, Mercury Mission Systems. 'Our innovative mPOD is a commercial solution that can be programmed quickly and will help the US and our allies’ military pilots develop tactics to maintain a strategic advantage over adversaries.'
The mPOD can be reprogrammed to simulate threats for different aircraft and radar systems. It attaches to external weapons pylons or can be integrated within the aircraft to reduce drag. The system has six swappable hardware components including a wideband Meggitt antenna.
Mercury further stated that the mPOD is available now to order by customers.
DARPA and US Air Force complete second hypersonic weapon flight test
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman announced on 18 July that they have completed the second flight test of the scramjet-powered HAWC.
Iron Dome put to live-fire test by US Marine Corps
A Rafael Iron Dome launcher and Tamir interceptor missile have been successfully deployed in a live-fire test by the US Marine Corps.
DARPA picks Canadian firm for AI-based modelling research project
The Automating Scientific Knowledge Extraction and Modeling programme seeks to harness AI for decision-making.
UK closes in on E-7 AEW&C full business case with full fleet ready for production
Boeing and STS Aviation are set to start production of a third UK E-7 AEW&C aircraft, as the UK MoD focuses on developing a full business case for the programme.
Sarmat hyperbole continues with latest Russian claims
Russia claims the Sarmat ICBM will be operational by the end of 2022 - is it feasible?
NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022
Although two-thirds of NATO member states will not reach 2% of the GDP in defence spending in 2022, almost 80% of the countries (23 nations) earmarked more than 20% of their defence budgets to equipment and modernisation.