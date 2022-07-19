Mercury mPOD electronic attack training system enters new test phase

Mercury Systems announced on 14 July that its mPOD reprogrammable electronic attack (EA) training system, designed to train aircrews using near-peer jamming capabilities, is undergoing final flight testing.

'Alternative electronic attack training solutions are difficult to obtain and update,' claimed Mark Bruington, VP, Mercury Mission Systems. 'Our innovative mPOD is a commercial solution that can be programmed quickly and will help the US and our allies’ military pilots develop tactics to maintain a strategic advantage over adversaries.'

The mPOD can be reprogrammed to simulate threats for different aircraft and radar systems. It attaches to external weapons pylons or can be integrated within the aircraft to reduce drag. The system has six swappable hardware components including a wideband Meggitt antenna.

Mercury further stated that the mPOD is available now to order by customers.