Hensoldt’s naval radars for Norwegian vessels
Hensoldt will deliver its TRS-3D naval radar system for the Norwegian Coast Guard’s new Arctic Coast Guard Vessels under the P6615 programme, the company announced on 23 January.
Under the €20 million contract, awarded by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Hensoldt will deliver three TRS-3D radars including solid-state technology and signal processing software. The TRS-3D system includes a secondary radar MSSR 2000 I for Identification-friend-or-foe (IFF). It operates all current IFF modes, including the new Mode S/Mode 5 standard.
The TRS-3D and IFF systems are currently in operation onboard the three Nordkapp offshore patrol vessels. The systems will be decommissioned, upgraded and then re-installed on the Arctic Coast Guard Vessels.
The air and sea surveillance radar is designed to provide early detection of all types of air and sea targets, including low flying or slow moving objects under harsh environmental conditions; and safe guidance of on-board helicopters.Delivery of the systems will begin from 2021.
