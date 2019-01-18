To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hensoldt tests UAS collision warning radar

18th January 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hensoldt has successfully carried out test flights with its collision warning radar system for UAS, the company announced on 16 January.  

During flight the radar, installed in a Dornier Do 228 aircraft, detected the test aircraft approaching at different altitudes and angles.

The flight tests were carried out on behalf of the German defence procurement agency in collaboration with the German Aerospace Center in Brunswick, Germany.

The detect-and-avoid radar system uses AESA technology to detect objects in the flight path of a UAS and provides early warning of any threat of collision following precise evaluation of the flight direction. The sensor also assumes all the functions of a weather radar system and provides multi-target tracking capabilities.

The multifunction radar is suitable for both military and civilian UAS.

