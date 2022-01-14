HawkEye 360 to provide RF analytics for AFRL

French MoD creates VR planning centre
The VR Decision project in France aims to investigate the impact of immersive technologies on collaborative processes that underpin the decision-making cycle and operational planning.
HawkEye 360 has won its first direct contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in the form of a three-year Experimental Purpose Agreement (EPA).
The $15.5 million deal, announced on 11 January, will see Virginia-based HawkEye 360 provide RF analytics research, development and experiments to help the USAF demonstrate, test and evaluate a hybrid space ISR architecture.
HawkEye 360 will support a variety of operational use cases by providing embedded personnel support, data collection, tools for data ingestion, analytics and other services. The EPA includes participation in military exercises such as RIMPAC ‘to introduce new capabilities to the warfighter and identify ways to improve and integrate into operational workflows’, the company noted in a statement.
AFRL technical programme manager Charlene Jacka said that working with HawkEye ‘can supplement and strengthen our hybrid satellite ISR architecture’ while also helping to develop ‘new tactics, techniques and procedures ‘.
Shephard reported in December 2021 that HawkEye 360 aims to launch three additional clusters of its HawkEye satellite this year. Its long-term goal is to operate a 20-cluster HawkEye constellation.
Tests with the Legion Pod on MQ-20 Avenger UASs delivered long-range air threat data to a ground centre.
An Australian industry team led by Lockheed Martin Australia will compete to build a sovereign military SATCOM capability.
Enhanced data links can be used immediately to support MIDS JTRS, MIDS LVT and other Link 16 radio terminals.
Different criteria seem to have been applied to exports of naval electronic countermeasures to Egypt as opposed to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.
Thales will be responsible for performance-based logistics support sustainment of the French air surveillance C2 system.