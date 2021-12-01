HawkEye 360 launches third satellite cluster, expands capabilities

Kleos plans to expand its cluster of low-orbit satellites in 2022
Kleos has already launched two low-orbit clusters for RF reconnaissance, with two more expected in 2022.
Virginia-based HawkEye 360 displayed its HawkEye satellite at the 2021 Association of Old Crows annual symposium in Washington DC.
The goal for 2022, a company representative explained to Shephard on 30 November, is to launch three additional clusters comprising nine satellites overall. The long-term goal is to operate a 20-cluster HawkEye constellation for space-based RF data and geospatial analysis.
HawkEye 360 launched its first cluster of three Pathfinder satellites in December 2018. The ageing satellites are semi-retired but continue to transmit data. Two clusters were launched in 2021, each consisting of three HawkEye satellites. The most recent launch occurred in …
