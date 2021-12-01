To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

HawkEye 360 launches third satellite cluster, expands capabilities

1st December 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

HawkEye satellite on show at AOC 2021. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

US-based RF data and geospatial analytics specialist covers areas of interest such as the South China Sea.

Virginia-based HawkEye 360  displayed its HawkEye satellite at the 2021 Association of Old Crows annual symposium in Washington DC. 

The goal for 2022, a company representative explained to Shephard on 30 November, is to launch three additional clusters comprising nine satellites overall. The long-term goal is to operate a 20-cluster HawkEye constellation for space-based RF data and geospatial analysis.

HawkEye 360 launched its first cluster of three Pathfinder satellites in December 2018. The ageing satellites are semi-retired but continue to transmit data. Two clusters were launched in 2021, each consisting of three HawkEye satellites. The most recent launch occurred in …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users