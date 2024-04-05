To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha Phasor’s first military antenna to hit market this year

5th April 2024 - 13:12 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Hanwha Phasor have held discussions with military users over potential sales of the L3300B land antenna. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

UK-based company will launch the Phasor L3300B land antenna for mobile communications following a US$113.7 million investment from parent firm Hanwha.

Hanwha Phasor will release its land antenna for mobile communications, the Phasor L3300B, by the end of the year.

Dominic Philpott, chief operating officer at Hanwha Phasor, told Shephard at the Satellite 2024 expo in Washington, DC in March, that the Phasor L3300B would become the UK-based satellite communications company’s first system that can be used for military and commercial operations.

The flat-panel design will weigh 30kg with a 150mm thickness, making the Phasor L3300B “an ideal option for Armed Forces personnel and first responders operating in contested and high-intensity environments”. The system can be easily installed in a “plug and

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

