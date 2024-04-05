Hanwha Phasor’s first military antenna to hit market this year

Hanwha Phasor will release its land antenna for mobile communications, the Phasor L3300B, by the end of the year.

Dominic Philpott, chief operating officer at Hanwha Phasor, told Shephard at the Satellite 2024 expo in Washington, DC in March, that the Phasor L3300B would become the UK-based satellite communications company’s first system that can be used for military and commercial operations.

The flat-panel design will weigh 30kg with a 150mm thickness, making the Phasor L3300B “an ideal option for Armed Forces personnel and first responders operating in contested and high-intensity environments”. The system can be easily installed in a “plug and