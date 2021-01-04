The “get everything” sensors are going everywhere (sponsored)

Wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) moves from large, bulky aerostats to small, tactical UAS

It was a recording that saved lives.

A few years back, a U.S. commander in Afghanistan planning a raid on a suspected Taliban base tasked a powerful wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) sensor called Kestrel to first conduct aerial reconnaissance of his target. In its sweep of the area, Kestrel noted a truck parked at the very entrance of the hideout.

What was on the truck? The commander wondered. And why was it there? Keeping an eye on the hideout in real time, he had the WAMI system replay, in a separate viewer window, archived EO/IR imagery that had been collected over the past few days.

Kestrel, thanks to its vast coverage area (100 square kilometers), was able to rewind and track the suspicious vehicle back in time to a warehouse on the other side of town—something that would have been impossible to do with narrow-field, full-motion video (FMV) cameras.

The warehouse, and the recorded activity around it, showed all the signs of an insurgent bombmaking operation. Armed now with this crucial intelligence, the commander concluded that the parked truck was an explosive-laden boobytrap and, as a result, switched his approach, avoiding the deadly ambush.

The incident with the U.S. commander and the truck was not a one-off. In Afghanistan, Iraq, and other places around the world, WAMI systems have proven themselves to be a superior ISR modality—one currently spreading to a variety of airborne platforms and mission sets.

When they first deployed in the mid-to-late 2000s, the original WAMI systems were massive beasts, weighing some 1500 pounds and mounted in the rear of aircraft such as the Short 360-300s. These systems didn’t yet have an infrared capability and couldn’t stream video down to users on the ground. Still, they were effective at breaking up the insurgent networks emplacing IEDs.