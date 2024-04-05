German military introduces central command and new cyber branch

The German minister of defence Boris Pistorius has announced a comprehensive reform for the German Armed forces on NATO’s 75th anniversary. The military reforms includes the setting up of a new central command, which will combine the previously separate structures for domestic and foreign deployments to operate under a newly established joint command.

Speaking in Berlin, Pistorius claimed the reforms would allow for faster decision-making processes and easier arrangements between the military and the defence ministry. Tasks would include planning high-level assignments and being the main point of contact for NATO, as well as other international and national partners.

