Future M-frigates to be fitted with next-gen fire control system
The Dutch and Belgian future M-class frigates will be fitted with a new fire control system (FCS) currently under development by Thales in the Netherlands, in a bid to better protect the vessels from the evolving threats of stealth and swarm attacks.
The M-frigate programme will replace four Karel Doorman-class frigates (pictured) in service with the Dutch and Belgian navies.
Known as the Above Water Warfare Suite (AWWS) the FCS will integrate X and S band radar and other sensors to provide a countermeasure capability able to defeat perceived future threats.

