Quantum technology attracts French attention

Keen to harness the potential of quantum technology, the French MoD launched a national quantum computing platform on 4 January. It will be available to researchers and specialists enabling them to perform certain calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing.

Quantum technology has the potential to be a game-changer. It works at the sub-atomic scale by using particles smaller than an atom and can enable the development of new defence capabilities as well as the improvement of current military systems.

French defence minister Florence Parly stressed France’s commitment to enlist national industry, SMEs, start-ups and academia to support the exploitation of sovereign …