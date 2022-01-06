Quantum technology attracts French attention

NATO gains C-UAS insight with SAPIENT
NATO tests standard approach for AI and autonomy in networked C-UAS systems.
Keen to harness the potential of quantum technology, the French MoD launched a national quantum computing platform on 4 January. It will be available to researchers and specialists enabling them to perform certain calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing.
Quantum technology has the potential to be a game-changer. It works at the sub-atomic scale by using particles smaller than an atom and can enable the development of new defence capabilities as well as the improvement of current military systems.
French defence minister Florence Parly stressed France’s commitment to enlist national industry, SMEs, start-ups and academia to support the exploitation of sovereign …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
NATO tests standard approach for AI and autonomy in networked C-UAS systems.
Systematic says SitaWare Insight offers advanced decision support through data collection, storage, and analysis.
Tests verified the ability of the Lanza 3D deployable air defence radar to detect and track ballistic missiles.
Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.
In another sign of tighter UAE-Israel defence relations, UAEAF multirole tanker aircraft will be equipped with J-MUSIC and PAWS.
Leonardo takes a step towards implementing its plan to become a European leader in defence electronics.