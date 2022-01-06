To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Quantum technology attracts French attention

6th January 2022 - 16:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

Quantum technology works at the sub-atomic scale by using particles smaller than an atom. (Photo: French MoD)

The French MoD has launched a national quantum computing platform that will perform calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing. The system will be available to researchers and specialists.

Keen to harness the potential of quantum technology, the French MoD launched a national quantum computing platform on 4 January. It will be available to researchers and specialists enabling them to perform certain calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing.

Quantum technology has the potential to be a game-changer. It works at the sub-atomic scale by using particles smaller than an atom and can enable the development of new defence capabilities as well as the improvement of current military systems.

French defence minister Florence Parly stressed France’s commitment to enlist national industry, SMEs, start-ups and academia to support the exploitation of sovereign …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users