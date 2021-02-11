Digital Battlespace

France picks Airbus and Thales to deliver future digital battlefield solutions

11th February 2021 - 12:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Ten-year project will see development of new joint tactical SIGINT system.

Defence procurement agency DGA has awarded Airbus and Thales ten-year contract for a new joint tactical SIGINT system for all branches of the French Armed Forces, combining critical signals monitoring, direction finding and spectrum analysis capabilities.

The French MoD is giving the new programme the same status as the Contact ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace