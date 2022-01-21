Every frame counts for iXM-GS120

The high-resolution iXM-GS120 collects geospatial and ISR data at seven frames per second. (Image: Phase One)

Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.

Denmark-based Phase One has launched a new aerial camera for gathering geospatial, wide-area and ISR intelligence.

The lightweight iXM-GS120 weighs 630g and is designed for installation aboard UAVs (including Group 3 long-endurance platforms), fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the company announced on 17 January.

It claimed that its ‘most productive airborne system’ is ‘the first wide-area, 120MP resolution camera designed around advanced global shutter sensor technology’.

The single complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) global shutter sensor, combined with the high resolution, cuts flight times by enabling information to be collected rapidly at seven frames per second over a wide area of interest, Phase One claimed.

Available in RGB colour and monochrome versions, the iXM-GS120 is compatible with lenses ranging from 35mm to 300mm.

Dov Kalinski, VP of security and space at Phase One, said: ‘For traditional inspection and mapping applications, geospatial users will find the new camera captures massive volumes of high-quality imagery efficiently and cost effectively.’

He added that the iXM-GS120 was created ‘for applications where every image frame is critical’.