Every frame counts for iXM-GS120

Stauder to improve USMC Android apps
Will unspecified ‘software enhancements’ for KILSWITCH and APASS address previously recognised cybersecurity issues?
Denmark-based Phase One has launched a new aerial camera for gathering geospatial, wide-area and ISR intelligence.
The lightweight iXM-GS120 weighs 630g and is designed for installation aboard UAVs (including Group 3 long-endurance platforms), fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the company announced on 17 January.
It claimed that its ‘most productive airborne system’ is ‘the first wide-area, 120MP resolution camera designed around advanced global shutter sensor technology’.
The single complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) global shutter sensor, combined with the high resolution, cuts flight times by enabling information to be collected rapidly at seven frames per second over a wide area of interest, Phase One claimed.
Available in RGB colour and monochrome versions, the iXM-GS120 is compatible with lenses ranging from 35mm to 300mm.
Dov Kalinski, VP of security and space at Phase One, said: ‘For traditional inspection and mapping applications, geospatial users will find the new camera captures massive volumes of high-quality imagery efficiently and cost effectively.’
He added that the iXM-GS120 was created ‘for applications where every image frame is critical’.
Sweden is preparing to wage cyber war as well as cyber defence.
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed development of its latest RecceLite system and successfully tested it.
Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?
AFRL programme focuses on developing and transitioning space capabilities for more effective and affordable missions.