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Europe mulls greater embrace of offensive cyber capabilities

8th December 2017 - 16:00 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in Brussels

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Cyber-security – and its nefarious cousin cyber-warfare – was one of the thorny topics confronting panellists discussing the future development of defence at this week’s European Defence Industry Summit (EDIS).

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​Neil Thompson

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​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers. He currently works as …

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