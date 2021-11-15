Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE Air Force expands multirole tanker fleet

An A330 MRTT aircraft in UAE Air Force livery. (Photo: Airbus)

The UAE has ordered two more A330 MRTTs.

The United Arab Emirates Air Force (UAEAF) has officially ordered two additional A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, manufacturer Airbus announced on 14 November during the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Airbus did not disclose the contract value but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $300 million per aircraft. Airbus did state that the agreement also covers an upgrade of the existing UAE MRTT fleet ‘to the latest enhanced version’.

Deliveries will begin in 2024, increasing the UAE A330 MRTT fleet to five aircraft. The UAEAF had outlined its intention to buy more A330 MRTTs at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The original three A330 MRTTs were delivered to the UAE Air Force in February-August 2013, before Airbus announced development of an enhanced version with improvements to the aerodynamics, structure, mission computer and refuelling boom system of the aircraft.