Airborne info sharing tests start
Simulation testing is set to begin for DARPA’s Dynamic Network Adaptation for Mission Optimization (DyNAMO) project for new airborne information sharing system to allow the free-flow of data between aircraft.
DyNAMO is aiming to allow pilots of various aircraft, including fifth generation F-22 and F-35, to easily share information.
Contractors involved in the programme include Raytheon, BAE Systems, BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Lockheed Martin and Vencore Labd. The government team includes the Naval Research Laboratory and the MITRE Corporation.
Raytheon has announced that, with its subsidiary BBN Technologies, it was awarded two contracts totalling $9 million in July
