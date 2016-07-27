To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Raytheon working on next-gen airborne comms

27th July 2016 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Raytheon BBN Technologies is working on new technologies to support seamless communication between the next generation of manned and unmanned flying aircraft, even in hostile environments, the company announced on 25 July.

The work is being carried out under two contracts worth a combined $9 million as part of DARPA's Dynamic Network Adaptation for Mission Optimization (DyNAMO) programme. 

Raytheon will deliver new networking solutions that will support the goals of the DyNAMO programme - to enable crew of different types of aircraft, with different sensor suites, to share information for a comprehensive view of the battlespace.

Jason Redi, vice president for Raytheon BBN Technologies' networking and communications unit, said: ‘Our team will develop two new capabilities. First, we will adapt radio parameters in reaction to changing information needs and conditions, so current and future airborne networks can communicate with each other.

'Second, we will create an efficient way to share information across and between networks that are currently incompatible so that applications operating on them can share relevant data.’

The DyNAMO programme seeks novel technologies to enable independently designed networks to share information and adapt to sporadic jamming and mission-critical dynamic network bursts in contested RF environments, including seeking technology that can interconnect existing static networks as well as future adaptive networks.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us