To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dubai 2013: HISS showcases aircraft integration options

20th November 2013 - 11:02 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Dubai

RSS

Highland Integration Surveillance Systems (HISS) used the Dubai Air Show to promote its SABIR mission system package, as the integration specialist looks to widen its presence in the region.

The SABIR (Special Airborne Mission Installation and Response System) is a payload mounting system for all models of the C-130 transport aircraft, allowing any mission package to be installed without aircraft modification.

The system builds on the company’s work installing sensors on a wide range of fixed and rotary wing aircraft and ground vehicles, as well as on border and maritime surveillance projects.

HISS president and CEO Roger Smibert told Shephard

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media’s Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us