DSEI 2023: OneWeb launches soldier-portable terminal for frontline tactical SATCOM
The FoldSat LEo Ku OW Mil terminal is OneWeb’s first fully ruggedised user terminal and is designed to be self-aligning and easy to deploy and optimised for operation over the OneWeb Ku-Band LEO satellite constellation
Manufactured by Inster (Oesia Group), it weighs 11.8kg and has a low profile and foldable antenna design. The Wi-Fi access point can provide connectivity up to 100m.
FoldSat can operate via a multi-option external power sources including mains, battery, solar or vehicle battery, while still delivering high-speed, low latency performance connectivity.
It can achieve speeds of up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds and features external GNSS input for GPS-denied environments. The FoldSat LEO terminal is designed to fit into a backpack folded for increased portability.
From early next year the company will provide a global system with all 634 satellites in orbit and the final ground elements coming into service.
While the system will provide pole-to-pole coverage it has non-technical geopolitical gaps, specifically China and Russia and one or two other places.
Delay to Irish Naval Service's new Multi-Role Vessel tender raises affordability questions
An expected tender for the procurement of a new Multi Role Vessel (MRV) for the Irish Naval Service (INS) this year has yet to emerge.
-
DSEI 2023: latest consortium to bid for British Army collective training steps forward
With a commitment to making training more efficient, effective, and frequent, Team Crucible plans to provide a digitally enabled collective training service for the British Army, employing real-time data feedback and advanced synthetic capabilities.
-
DSEI 2023: Will UK defence be 'on pause' until the next general election?
The 2023 edition of DSEI will be the last to be held during the current UK Parliament. With an election due within 16 months, is this the ‘end of term’ for the current government, and what are the prospects for the MoD and British defence more widely?
-
DSEI 2023: ST Engineering shows latest mortar and announces UK partnership
As ST Engineering's latest 120mm Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS) makes its first appearance at DSEI 2023, the Singaporean company has announced a partnership with NP Aerospace to take on UK and NATO market opportunities.
-
DSEI 2023: Elbit wins $109 million contract to supply Iron Fist APS for CV90 vehicles
Elbit Systems has been awarded a $109 million contract to provide BAE Systems Hägglunds with the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for installation on the CV90 platform, enhancing the vehicle's protection against threats.