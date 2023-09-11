DSEI 2023: OneWeb launches soldier-portable terminal for frontline tactical SATCOM

The FoldSat LEo Ku OW Mil terminal is OneWeb’s first fully ruggedised user terminal and is designed to be self-aligning and easy to deploy and optimised for operation over the OneWeb Ku-Band LEO satellite constellation

Manufactured by Inster (Oesia Group), it weighs 11.8kg and has a low profile and foldable antenna design. The Wi-Fi access point can provide connectivity up to 100m.

FoldSat can operate via a multi-option external power sources including mains, battery, solar or vehicle battery, while still delivering high-speed, low latency performance connectivity.

It can achieve speeds of up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds and features external GNSS input for GPS-denied environments. The FoldSat LEO terminal is designed to fit into a backpack folded for increased portability.

From early next year the company will provide a global system with all 634 satellites in orbit and the final ground elements coming into service.

While the system will provide pole-to-pole coverage it has non-technical geopolitical gaps, specifically China and Russia and one or two other places.

