DSEI Japan 2019: Japan developing an active protection system

18th November 2019 - 03:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

Perhaps the most interesting item on display at the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency’s (ATLA) Technology Symposium in Tokyo, held on 12-13 November, was an active protection system (APS) being developed by the Ground Systems Research Center.

The APS consists of a sensor, control unit, launcher and counter-munition. The APS employs an explosively formed penetrator (EFP) in its warhead.

The APS detects approaching RPGs or antitank missiles using an optical sensor. It then accurately identifies the position and speed of the target using radar. The launcher turns toward the target and launches the counter-munition.

This ammunition is fired towards the

Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

