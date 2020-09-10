Digital Battlespace

DoD looks beyond AlphaDogfight

10th September 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

The DoD intends to conduct real-world dogfights between AI-controlled aircraft and crewed fighters in 2024.

Speaking on 9 September during the DoD Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said this would be a progression from the recently concluded AlphaDogfight trials run by DARPA. These trials culminated ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace