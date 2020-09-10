DoD looks beyond AlphaDogfight

R&S to provide integrated comms for new Philippine Coast Guard vessels Rohde & Schwarz (R&S;) will provide an integrated communications system for two 94m multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) for the Philippine Coast Guard. R&S; will supply the IP-based NAVICS system ...

PREMIUM: NZ network-enablement project continues apace New Zealand continues to progress its four-phase Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, with the first tranche on track to reach fruition next year. At the ...

Tekever starts synthetic aperture radar tests Portugal-based Tekever announced on 8 September that has begun operational tests of a ‘nano-sized’ synthetic aperture radar (SAR) on crewed and unmanned aircraft. The SAR ...

Iran boasts of broader radar and air defence capabilities A senior Iranian air defence commander has claimed further advances in EW with the domestic development and production of new advanced radar systems. In remarks ...

Israeli-US project will develop persistent surveillance sensor for UAVs Rafael subsidiary Aeronautics is working with US company Prevision are to develop a new wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) persistent surveillance sensor with an automated interface ...