DoD approves miniature IFF transponder

The ZPX-B is the smallest certified micro-IFF transponder in the world, according to manufacturer uAvionix. (Photo: uAvionix)

​ZPX-B micro-transponder cuts size, weight and power requirements by more than 90%, says manufacturer uAvionix.

The US DoD Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Identification Friend or Foe Program Office (AIMS PO) has certified the RT-2087/ZPX-B IFF transponder from uAvionix.

The company claims that ZPX-B is the smallest certified micro-IFF transponder in the world, cutting size, weight and power (SWaP) characteristics by ‘more than 90%’ compared to typical transponders.

The newly certified transponder weighs 53g and consumes 3.5W of power. It enables Mode 5 IFF for small and tactical UAS platforms.

‘This is a big step forward in reducing battlefield fratricide for all those small drones the DoD – and their Allies – are producing,’ said USAF Maj Gen (ret) James Poss, founder of the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence.

ZPX-B is interoperable with US and NATO military equipment, reducing the risk of friendly fire incidents by enhancing collaboration and situational awareness, uAvionix added.

As well as the ZPX-B, uAvionix introduced the ZPX-R passive ADS-B and Mode 5 Level 2 receiver. This is designed for ground-based, shipborne, or airborne reception to enhance situational awareness and detect-and-avoid capabilities.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.