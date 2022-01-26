Denmark looks to Teledyne FLIR for surveillance systems

Sea Tigers to fly with SOVERON
New shipborne helicopters for the German Navy will be equipped with software-defined radios.
Teledyne FLIR is supplying AI-enhanced ISR equipment for the Danish Defence Mobile Sensor Systems programme.
A mobile sensor systems programme in Denmark is being supported by Teledyne FLIR and its local partner Precision Technic Defence Group.
The two companies signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide a ‘variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications,’ Teledyne FLIR announced on 24 January.
Equipment offered to the Royal Danish Army, Royal Danish Air Force and Royal Danish Navy includes the SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems.
The deal (potentially worth more than $100 million) also includes maintenance and service work.
JihFen Lei, EVP and GM of Teledyne FLIR Defense, said: ‘We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.’
New shipborne helicopters for the German Navy will be equipped with software-defined radios.
SRC receives sixth contract modification under USAF programme to identify and mitigate EW threats.
General Dynamics is supporting technology that provides the US Army with mobile tactical communications network capabilities.
A Brazilian Air Force programme to improve network-centric data connectivity has passed a milestone.
Anduril will provide AI-based C-UAS software for US special forces.
Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.