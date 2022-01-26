Denmark looks to Teledyne FLIR for surveillance systems

TacFLIR 280-HDEP medium-range HD multi-spectral surveillance system. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

Teledyne FLIR is supplying AI-enhanced ISR equipment for the Danish Defence Mobile Sensor Systems programme.

A mobile sensor systems programme in Denmark is being supported by Teledyne FLIR and its local partner Precision Technic Defence Group.

The two companies signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide a ‘variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications,’ Teledyne FLIR announced on 24 January.

Equipment offered to the Royal Danish Army, Royal Danish Air Force and Royal Danish Navy includes the SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems.

The deal (potentially worth more than $100 million) also includes maintenance and service work.

JihFen Lei, EVP and GM of Teledyne FLIR Defense, said: ‘We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.’