AI-enhanced SeaFLIR sensor goes to Taiwan

19th August 2020 - 09:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Taiwan Coast Guard is the launch customer for the SeaFLIR 280-HDEP maritime surveillance system from FLIR Systems, under a $14.6 million contract agreed last month.

SeaFLIR 280-HDEP will be included in three Taiwanese shipbuilding programmes, FLIR Systems announced on 17 August.

Part of the SeaFLIR family of sensors ...

