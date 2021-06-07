Dell picks up major DoD enterprise software deal

Arctic SATCOM moves into the spotlight
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
The USN, via the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, has awarded Dell a blanket purchase agreement worth an estimated $2.49 billion under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI).
‘This DoD Enterprise Software Agreement (ESA) will provide commercially available perpetual licenses, software assurance, user-based subscription licenses to include Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and client access licenses among others,’ the DoD noted on 4 June.
The ESA will be used by DoD agencies and US Coast Guard.
The DoD claims that its ESI streamlines software licensing acquisition, providing IT products that comply with DoD technical standards and represent the best value for money.
The CASCADE initiative seeks to create ‘unique and innovative techniques and algorithms’ for USAF ISR platforms.
Textron receives a contract to continue providing OSRVT and SPOT video terminal units.
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.