Dell picks up major DoD enterprise software deal

The DoD Enterprise Software Initiative streamlines software acquisition for the US military. (Photo: DoD)

DoD Enterprise Software Agreement provides licenses for military users to access Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

The USN, via the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, has awarded Dell a blanket purchase agreement worth an estimated $2.49 billion under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI).

‘This DoD Enterprise Software Agreement (ESA) will provide commercially available perpetual licenses, software assurance, user-based subscription licenses to include Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and client access licenses among others,’ the DoD noted on 4 June.

The ESA will be used by DoD agencies and US Coast Guard.

The DoD claims that its ESI streamlines software licensing acquisition, providing IT products that comply with DoD technical standards and represent the best value for money.