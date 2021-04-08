DARPA seeks to improve adaptive control of electromagnetic spectrum

The DARPA Wideband Adaptive RF Protection programme in the US focuses on enhancing EW technology.(Conceptual image from BAE Systems)

Wideband Adaptive RF Protection programme aims to develop wideband adaptive filtering and signal cancellation architectures.

BAE Systems is working on two contracts from DARPA under the Wideband Adaptive RF Protection (WARP) programme.

The combined value of the two DARPA deals is $5 million.

WARP aims to develop wideband adaptive filtering and signal cancellation architectures to protect emerging wideband receivers from interference, the company announced on 7 April.

The desired result would be an enhanced capability to function in contested and congested electromagnetic environments where adversaries pose a growing threat.

Two technical areas of WARP focus on enhancing EW technology to improve adaptive control of the electromagnetic spectrum. Technical Area 1 focuses on mitigating external interference, and Technical Area 2 looks into mitigating self-interference from co-located transmitters to enable same-frequency simultaneous transmit and receive.

‘The ability to control signal strength across the electromagnetic spectrum is critical to the robust operation of wideband RF electronics,’ said Chris Rappa, product line director in the FAST Labs R&D organisation within BAE Systems.

He added: ‘WARP signal filters and cancellers will sense and adapt to the electromagnetic environment through the intelligent control of adaptive hardware.’

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.