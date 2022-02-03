DARPA picks another MINC partner

Systematic enhances mobile battle management software
Latest release of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge includes new functionalities for battlefield C2.
DARPA has awarded BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration a $24.94 million Broad Agency Announcement contract to support the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme, the DoD announced on 2 February.
Work will be performed in the US at four locations with an expected completion date of July 2025.
Peraton also received a MINC support contract in early January 2022.
MINC is a capstone project to facilitate implementation of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept for the DoD.
By adding a software-defined network with a layer of virtualisation to various DoD systems that hitherto struggled to interoperate, users can see all the connected systems and their resources.
Users wanting to interact with two incompatible C2 systems could use a tool to autogenerate the translation between data formats.
