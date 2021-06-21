Raytheon to develop next-generation neuromorphic camera

Raytheon selected to develop neuromorphic camera. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon has been awarded a contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics (FENCE) program.

The FENCE program seeks to develop and demonstrate a low-latency, low-power, event-based camera.

It also aims to develop a new class of signal processing and learning algorithms that use combined spatial and temporal information to enable intelligent sensors for tactical Department of Defense applications.

The contract is a competitive acquisition in which nine proposals were received and Raytheon was selected for their existing expertise in the field.

Because of the nature of the work, proposers were required to have personnel with collateral SECRET clearances and access to both an accredited facility and secure communications in order to support classified development.

Neuromorphic refers to silicon circuits that mimic brain operation. They offer sparse output and respond to only changes in the scene.

Neuromorphic cameras will be able to perform difficult perception and control tasks while at the same time being energy efficient.