DARPA deals out Blackjack ground centre contract

US firms team up for ruggedised UAV swarm C2
Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders.
DARPA has awarded Parsons Government Services a $10.8 million Small Business Innovation Research contract to build a prototype ground operations centre under Phase 3 of the Blackjack small satellite programme.
Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of June 2024.
A joint initiative between DARPA and the US Space Force, Blackjack is intended to result in a constellation of up to 20 small high-speed autonomous satellites in low Earth orbit, providing the DoD with highly connected, resilient and persistent overhead coverage.
Initially, plans call for up to 12 satellites to be launched in 2022 with payloads for ISTAR, missile warning and navigation.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.