DARPA deals out Blackjack ground centre contract

Conceptual image of Blackjack small satellite constellation. (Image: DARPA)

Parsons is to complete a ground operations centre by mid-2024 for the DARPA Blackjack satellite programme.

DARPA has awarded Parsons Government Services a $10.8 million Small Business Innovation Research contract to build a prototype ground operations centre under Phase 3 of the Blackjack small satellite programme.

Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of June 2024.

A joint initiative between DARPA and the US Space Force, Blackjack is intended to result in a constellation of up to 20 small high-speed autonomous satellites in low Earth orbit, providing the DoD with highly connected, resilient and persistent overhead coverage.

Initially, plans call for up to 12 satellites to be launched in 2022 with payloads for ISTAR, missile warning and navigation.