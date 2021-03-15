Digital Battlespace

SEAKR develops avionics system for Blackjack Phase 2 and Phase 3

15th March 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Pit Boss autonomous mission system for DARPA/USSF small satellite programme comprises a high-speed processor and encryption devices.

DARPA has awarded SEAKR Engineering a $60.49 million contract for work on Phases 2 and 3 of the Blackjack programme.

Phase 2 of Blackjack covers testing of a space-based payload, while Blue Canyon Technologies is building six satellites under the Phase 3 contract awarded in February 2021.

SEAKR will ...

